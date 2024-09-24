188,745 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by RDST Capital LLC

RDST Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 188,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,000. CSX makes up about 1.7% of RDST Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in CSX by 149.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 559.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in CSX by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in CSX by 718.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

