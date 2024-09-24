Khrom Capital Management LLC Sells 410,393 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Khrom Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 807,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,393 shares during the period. Sotera Health comprises approximately 1.8% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 728.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.58 and a beta of 2.07. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sotera Health

Insider Transactions at Sotera Health

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,215,301 shares in the company, valued at $739,705,974.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.