Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by RDST Capital LLC

RDST Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.6% of RDST Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RDST Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $497.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $501.80. The firm has a market cap of $462.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.24.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,809 shares of company stock valued at $222,150,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.