RDST Capital LLC Has $43.31 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

RDST Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,695,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,315 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust accounts for approximately 11.4% of RDST Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RDST Capital LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $43,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after buying an additional 207,314 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,508,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.