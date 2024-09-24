Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) is RDST Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RDST Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,730,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital accounts for 8.1% of RDST Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RDST Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $30,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $112,749,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,600,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,657 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,115,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,030,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on OWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.