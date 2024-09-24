Khrom Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. NET Power makes up 0.8% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of NET Power worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in NET Power by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NET Power by 65.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 956,134 shares during the period. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in NET Power by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 139,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NET Power in the fourth quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at $1,073,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other NET Power news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $526,581.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,912.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 80,122 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $562,456.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $526,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,912.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,976. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NPWR opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. NET Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

