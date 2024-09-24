Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 608 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.2% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $339.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.31. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $320.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $293.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.41.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

