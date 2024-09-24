Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $185.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.90.

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $101,342.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,649,182.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,485. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

