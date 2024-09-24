Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 414 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. OV Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $211.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.29. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.96.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

