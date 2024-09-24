Interval Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12,590.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,152 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 283,479 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,463,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $2,983,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 75.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,577 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 108.3% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 103,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 88,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $165.96 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.