Interval Partners LP Acquires 15,379 Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 120,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International General Insurance by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in International General Insurance by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the first quarter worth $209,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International General Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

International General Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $880.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.23.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.70%.

International General Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.