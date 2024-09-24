Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada increased its position in Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% during the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $887,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $793,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,008,853,000 after buying an additional 3,592,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,547,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,322.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 868,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 833,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,857,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,308,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,857,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BEN opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

