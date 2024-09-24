30,143 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 280.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Oshkosh by 5,563.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.79.

Oshkosh stock opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

