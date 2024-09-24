Interval Partners LP Buys 444,823 Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,715,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,823 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 8,127,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172,864 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 85.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $97.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 338.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

INVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Innoviz Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.