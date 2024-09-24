Interval Partners LP Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,640 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 965.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $162.13 on Tuesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.84 and a 1-year high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.22 and a 200 day moving average of $138.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

