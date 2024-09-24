Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 14,200 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,934 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 240.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 623,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 436,911 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 253,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of EBS stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $254.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBS. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Emergent BioSolutions

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.