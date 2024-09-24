17,620 Shares in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Acquired by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 180.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Valaris by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Valaris Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE VAL opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valaris news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $872,425.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,237.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

