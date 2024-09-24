Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bunge Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,877,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 244,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 186,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.20. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.