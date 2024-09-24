Interval Partners LP Takes $1.97 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,422 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,268 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,409,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $54,832,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PBF opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Insider Activity

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,772,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,740,906.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,584,300 shares of company stock valued at $88,958,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

