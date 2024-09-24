Interval Partners LP Purchases Shares of 85,151 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of CNO Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 183.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $187,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

