Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 511 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in Nutrien by 211.6% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 4,041,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,736,000 after buying an additional 2,744,213 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,881 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Nutrien by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,358 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Nutrien by 34.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,066,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $63.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.39.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

