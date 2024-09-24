9,471 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,951,000 after acquiring an additional 29,246 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 179.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 100,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 0.2 %

HSY opened at $195.12 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Hershey

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.