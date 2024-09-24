Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,207 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,788,000 after buying an additional 1,066,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,612,000 after buying an additional 140,416 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,262,000 after purchasing an additional 318,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,171,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:EL opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average of $117.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.27.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

