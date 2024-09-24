Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Announces $0.03 Interim Dividend

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Rural Funds Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Rural Funds Group Company Profile

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

