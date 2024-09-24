Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,321,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 484,066 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $147,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,818,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $2,101,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 221.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 173,313 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,545,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after buying an additional 144,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

