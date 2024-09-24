Interval Partners LP Acquires Shares of 25,730 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFRD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $82.16 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

