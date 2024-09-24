Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Get Charter Hall Long WALE REIT alerts:

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX: CHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.