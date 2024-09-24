Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.15.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile
