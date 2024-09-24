Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.98.
About Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT
