7,500 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $174.85 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

