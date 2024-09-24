Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,033 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,565 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.