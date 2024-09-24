Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 45,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.