Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 4,697 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Brinker International Price Performance

NYSE:EAT opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

