Evergreen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 135.8% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

