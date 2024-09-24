Sei Investments Co. Has $31.89 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 766,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,615 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $31,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in LKQ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in LKQ by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKQ opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. LKQ’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

