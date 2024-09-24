Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 21,700.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.94.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $331.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.05 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

