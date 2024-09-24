Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $15.32 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of SPS Commerce worth $15,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $74,977,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 98,950.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Shares of SPSC opened at $195.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 106.73 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.96 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.84.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,675 shares of company stock worth $1,551,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

