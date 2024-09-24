Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.70 and a 200-day moving average of $157.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $179.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

