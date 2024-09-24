227,496 Shares in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 227,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,555,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Robert Half as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 39.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 27,895.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,244,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,652,000 after buying an additional 1,240,492 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Robert Half by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 54.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,218,000 after buying an additional 575,879 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $88.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

