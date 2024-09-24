Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 11,234 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 514.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after acquiring an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 96,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Down 0.7 %

TEAM opened at $161.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W downgraded Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $1,399,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $1,399,245.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,211 shares of company stock worth $39,010,518 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.