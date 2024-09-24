Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,715 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Loews were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,156,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,656,376,000 after acquiring an additional 507,513 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth $23,646,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Loews by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,191,000 after acquiring an additional 266,729 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Loews by 77.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 525,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after acquiring an additional 230,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,379,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Loews Price Performance

Loews stock opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $83.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.63 per share, with a total value of $499,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,972.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,972.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,215 shares of company stock worth $7,399,013. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

