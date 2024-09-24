Interval Partners LP Raises Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Middleby were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 35.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 125,675 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 11.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 96,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Middleby by 27.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 11,853.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 967,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,609,000 after buying an additional 959,272 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $142.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.50. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

