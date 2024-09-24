Interval Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,845 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned 0.21% of Fidelis Insurance worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIHL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,265,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,853 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 213.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 714,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 486,888 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 78.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,078,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,593,000 after purchasing an additional 474,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 390,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,613,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 0.2 %

FIHL opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $547.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.19 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.71%.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

