84,931 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 84,931 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Shell by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,295,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,540,000 after acquiring an additional 452,061 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,816,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 2.5% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 124,542 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 0.5 %

SHEL stock opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

