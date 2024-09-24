Interval Partners LP Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 275.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 170.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $85.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $841.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

