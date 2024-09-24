Interval Partners LP Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 27,040.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,121 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.15% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average of $86.55. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The company had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

