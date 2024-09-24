Interval Partners LP Buys Shares of 33,337 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,684,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $133,945,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4,769.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 927,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,056,000 after purchasing an additional 908,343 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Xylem Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $134.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.30. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

