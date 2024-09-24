Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $685,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.89 and a 52 week high of $111.14.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

