Interval Partners LP Makes New $5.43 Million Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 184,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in APA by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.24.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

