Interval Partners LP Boosts Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 356.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,976 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned 0.15% of Kemper worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMPR. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 257.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 89.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

