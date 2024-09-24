Interval Partners LP Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 78,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,367,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 19.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 1.1 %

AVGO stock opened at $172.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $805.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.44 and a 52 week high of $185.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,702 shares of company stock valued at $25,206,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.